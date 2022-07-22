CBSE 10th Result Today at 2 PM? Here's What We Know

After the CBSE 12th results were announced all of a sudden, there has been a buzz that class 10 results too will be announced today, July 22. According to the widely circulated reports, the class 10 results can be expected on Friday at 2 PM, however, CBSE has never released the class 10 results along with class 12. In fact, the class 10 results will be released in August’s first week, according to the board officials.

One thing that is clear about class 10 is that it will follow the same formula as that of class 12. Now, class 10 results will gove 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% weightage to term 2. The board announced the result calculating formula at the time of result declaration for 12th students, however, the same formula will hold true for class 10 as well.

Board said that it has given more weightage to term 2 as students were better prepared at the time of term 2 results. However, it has been widely reported by news18.com that during term 1 results there were errors in the question paper as well as many cheating cases were reported. Students have been protesting seeking low weightage to term 1 results.

Students had also demanded that CBSE should give results based on the best of either term wherein students should benefit of getting moe marks based on whichever term they performed better in.

In a student-friendly move CBSE ahs also decided to give marks to students who could not take either of the two terms and hence their data will be computed differently.

To pass, students do not need to pass each term individually but in fact, pass the collective result and get 33% marks overall. Those who would not be able to get the same will have a chance to appear for compartmental exams. In CBSE 12th results, the pass percentage has dropped as compared to last year. Further, the number of students getting 90+ and 95+ marks has also seen a dip. A similar fate is expected for class 10 too as last year it achieved 100% pass percentage without exams and this year the board has held two exams in a year.

