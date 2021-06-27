CBSE 10th Results 2021: Schools Must Upload Rationale Document, Demands Plea in Delhi HC

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court filed by Justice for All through advocates Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh B Jha seeking directions for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools to publish the rationale document for the evaluation criteria for class 10 students.

The plea has asked schools to do so before calculating the result and uploading the marks on the CBSE portal as this would bring transparency in the evaluation process, reported news agency ANI.

The plea further added that “students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for the students."

Scheduled to be heard on Monday, June 28 by the vacation bench of the Delhi High Court, the plea has been moved in an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction for modification in evaluation policy for class 10 students, based on the internal assessments conducted by each school.

The plea stated that in case of any mistake by the teacher while entering the marks, there is no way to address any grievance redressal, hence, by releasing the rationale document, this would increase transparency for students.

CBSE had asked schools to form an eight-member committee consisting of principal and seven teachers to finalise the results. The CBSE class 10 marks will be calculated for a total of 100 marks, out of which 20 marks will be based on internal assessment and 80 marks on the basis of their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the year. The 80 marks will be divided further into three sections that comprises of 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

For schools that have conducted more than one exam in each category, the result committee will fix how much marks will be allocated to each exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for a written exam, when the pandemic situation normalises.

Students will also be given ‘grace marks’ if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks. Even after giving grace marks, if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

Schools have been given till June 30 for marks submission. The board has also allowed schools to hold a one-on-one telephonic assessment with students who could not appear for any exams throughout the year.

