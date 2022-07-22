CBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: How to Check Scores Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 board examinations results today, July 22. Students can check their marks at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in This year, the CBSE has announced results based on term 1 and term 2 results. This year, CBSE is not be releasing list of toppers.

This is the first time that the board has announced class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. CBSE has announced class 12 reuslts earlier this morning and class 10 results are being announced today. The Board did not release any official result date confirmation this time beore announcing the results.

This year’s results are based on term 1 and term 2 combined. Like in class 12, the class 10 students too will get final result based on 30% weightage to term 1 nd 70% weightage to term 2 marks. Usually, students who obtain 33 per cent marks are considered to have passed the CBSE 10th board exams but since the board divided the exams into two parts, the passing criteria may change. As per the information available so far, CBSE will not have students pass each term separately and instead will be considering the overall pass percentage. Each part will likely be given equal weightage.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the UMANG app which is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker app.

CBSE 10th Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school code, and date of birth then press submit.

Step 4: You will be able to view your marksheet on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

CBSE 10th Results 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your mobile

Step 2: Type a message in this format ‘cbse10 (space) roll number’

Step 3: Now send it to 7738299899. Within no time your CBSE 10th marksheet will be sent on your mobile phone

CBSE 10th Results 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open digilocker.gov.in on any browser

Step 2: If you don’t already have an account on this app then make one. Once done, log in to the app

Step 3: Click on the CBSE option

Step 4: Next, go to the file that reads- ‘CBSE Term 2 Results for Class 10’

Step 5: Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen. Download and make a hard copy of it

Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.04 per cent but it did not release the merit list since the exams were not held. In 2020, as many as 91.46 per cent of students cleared the exam, in 2019, it was 91.1 per cent and in 2018, it was 86.7 per cent.

