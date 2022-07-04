CBSE 10th Results 2022 Not Today! Know When to Check 10th, 12th Term 2 Results

As opposed to the reports being circulated widely, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is unlikely to announce the class 10 results today, July 4. In fact, keeping up with its tradition, CBSE will be announcing its class 12 results before class 10. This practice is followed to ensure that students in class 12 can start their admission process for undergraduate courses. This is more critical this year as many universities and colleges including Mumbai University have started their admission process even as the central boards – CBSE & CISCE are yet to announce results.

Over the past years, CBSE has announced 12th results ahead of 10th. In 2021 for instance, the CBSE 12th results were declared on July 30 and the CBSE 10th results were announced on August 3. In 2020 as well, the CBSE 12th results were out on July 13 and 10th by July 15. As per sources in the Board this year the results will be out by July 13.

Students can expect class 12 results by July 13 and class 10 by July 15, however, there is no official confirmation on this yet. CBSE is expected to announce the dates officially anytime soon. Once declared, the results will be available at cbse.nic.in, cbsresults.gov.in. CBSE has this time launched a new portal called Pariksha Sangam. CBSE 10th and 12th results will be available at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in as well. Alternatively, students can also refer to Digi locker mobile app and website to check their CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th marks.

This is the first-ever two-term exam and might also be the last in recent years as from next year onwards CBSE is moving back to one annual exam a year. With the results, CBSE will also announce the final result calculation formula. The final results will be declared based on the term 1 and term 2 formulas. The exact weightage of each term is not yet disclosed and students demand that either the results should be based on the best performance of students in either terms or the term 1 should get the least weightage due to alleged cheating in several exam centres.

Even as CBSE has held two term exams, students do not have to pass both. While announcing term 1 results, CBSE had announced that students do not have to pass each of the terms separately and obtained 33 per cent marks in the final results will be enough to pass. CBSE did not issue the data on how many students could or could not have passed and students, irrespective of their marks were allowed to sit for term 2 exams. The pass percentages and final marks will be known after term 2 results.

