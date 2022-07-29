CBSE 10th Students Got Most 100s in Maths, Followed by Science

More than 12,000 students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) class 10 exam this year, scored a 100 in mathematics. A total of 12,598 students scored a perfect 100 in the subject, which is despised by many students for being too tricky or tough. Breaking the bad rap that the subject had got over the years, mathematics became the subject with the most perfect scores in 2022.

After mathematics, the second subject with the highest score was science. A total of 9,123 students in class 10 got a perfect score in science. This was followed by Sanskrit, social science, and English literature, reported a leading news daily. The overall pass percentage this time is 94.40 per cent. As many as 2,36,993 students have got 90 or above marks. This is about 11.32 per cent of the total children who took the CBSE 10th exam.

The results were released on July 22. A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the examinations. Out of the total number of students. 19,76,668 passed the examination. While this year’s success rate is one of the best that has ever been reflected for the final result, there also has been a huge jump in the number of students taking the compartmental exam. While last year, this number stayed at 17,636, this year, the number has shot up to 1,07,689.

Last year, the CBSE announced that it will conduct the board examinations for the academic session 2021-22 in two phases. Titled term I and term II, the two phases were devised to rationalise the syllabus for both class 10 and class 12.

The first term examination took place in the month of November and December last year, while the second term examinations were conducted in the month of April and May this year. The two terms differed in the weightage they would hold. For the final result, 30 per cent of the marks scored in the term I were considered, whereas, 70 per cent of the total marks were considered in term II.

