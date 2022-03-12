CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared! 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marksheets be Available at cbse.nic.in?

Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results. The exact data will be known after term 2 results. Last year, the assessment for both classes was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students. CBSE had recorded 99.57 per cent pass percentage for class 10 last year. It would be hard for the board to maintain the nearly 100% passing record. The pass percentage is the percentage of students passing the exam against number of students appearing for. For example, 80% pass percentage means, 80% of students who took the exam passed it.