CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the term 1 class 10 results. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” said CBSE official. Read More
As CBSE declared the much-awaited class 10 results, a section of students is claiming that this is the ‘worst’ time to declare results as it could have caused stress and anxiety before the term 2 exams.
Leaving personal emotions aside, there couldn’t possibly have been a worse time than this to declare the results. Considering all students have their second term exams, entrances, along with practicals the declaration of this result serves nothing more but an overwhelming stress
Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results. The exact data will be known after term 2 results. Last year, the assessment for both classes was done on the basis of internal assessment and past year performance of the students. CBSE had recorded 99.57 per cent pass percentage for class 10 last year. It would be hard for the board to maintain the nearly 100% passing record. The pass percentage is the percentage of students passing the exam against number of students appearing for. For example, 80% pass percentage means, 80% of students who took the exam passed it.
Since CBSE has given the results to schools it is not yet clear if the result will be available online. In most likelihood, schools will add the practical marks to the theory marks and share the results with the students. There, however, has not been any clarity on this from board. CBSE had earlier asked schools to maintain online record of the practical marks as well.
CBSE was earlier releasing the answer key on the same day as the exam. It also asked teachers to check OMR sheets based on answer keys on the same day but later was discontinued. Several teachers claimed that there were errors in answer keys, as well as question papers, and demanded that the evaluation be held digitally to avoid errors. Some teachers, however, believed that the offline evaluation leaves room for rectification. The board has also acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys, however, assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns.
The passing criteria for both classes 10 and 12 will be 33 per cent marks overall as well as in separate subjects. The board has not asked students to pass term 1 or term 2 exams separately. This means, those who have scored below 33 per cent marks in theory can also stand a chance to pass the exam.
CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleged that schools helped students in cheating during exams. The association alleged paper leaks, loopholes, and consequent malpractices in the system. They claimed that students were given questions ahead of time in some areas and in some students were asked to write ‘c’ in the answer sheet which was later converted into ‘a’, ‘b’, or ‘d’ based on the correct option. While CBSE did not release any clarification on these allegations, it stopped the evaluation to be done on the same day as well as did not give the same school as the exam centre for term 2 exams.
During exams, many teachers and students alleged that the question papers and even the answer keys (the correct answer as per the board) have errors. Later, CBSE too acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys but it assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns. The redressal mechanism was thoroughly followed and the answer sheets were checked and rechecked multiple times before computing the result.
“Wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined,” read the passage. “Women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems,” it added. The question then asks students to comment on the tone of the passage and one of the options was the “writer is a male chauvinist pig”. The question raised an eyebrow and thereafter the board decided to drop the passage and award full marks to all candidates for the question no matter what the response of the student was.
CBSE has given full marks to all students for their English comprehension. The question was sexist and had drawn a lot of flak for the board. CBSE later decided to cancel the question and give marks for it to all students.
Last year, no board exams were held and the pass percentage was at an all-time high. As many as 99.04% of students had passed class 10 in 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from 2020 when 91.46% had passed. In Class 12 the pass percentage was at 99.37%, up from 88.78% in 2020.
All the students who took the CBSE class 10 exams have been declared as pass. The schools across India could have said to have received 100% pass percentage. This means no student has failed. Those who got marks less than 33 will get another chance to improve their score in term 2 exams. The pass and fail will be determined again based on term 1 + term 2 + internal asssessment.
Now that the term 1 exam results are out, students can start working on their term 2 exams. The term 2 datesheet was released by the board on Friday. Here is a look:
April 26: Painting
April 27: English
April 28: Retail, Automotive, Agriculture, Health, Multimedia, physical activity trainer, Health care
May 2: Home science
May 4: Hindustani Music, elements of bookkeeping and accountancy
May 5: Mathematics (standard and basic)
May 6: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
May 7: Sanskrit
May 8: Science
May 12: Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri
May 13: Elements of Business
May 14: Social Science
May 17: Hindi music, National Cadet corps, Bodo, Japanese, Bhutia, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
May 18: Hindi
May 21: Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Lepcha
May 23: Computer application
May 24: Information Technology
Apart from the theory aspect, the marks awarded by schools as internal assessment will also be included in the term 1 marks. This time the students who are absent in the examination will not be given average marks like last year. Thus performance in practicals or internals is equally important. Some schools included test marks as part of internal assessments as well for subjects without practical exams. Students will have to pass in both the practical and theory parts of a subject.
Confirming the claims of schools, CBSE has now given an official statement. Officials from the board told media, “performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.”
Once the result is computed and made available at the official website, students can check their scores using these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nicin Step 2: Click on the Class 10 link (once available) Step 3: Enter your required credentials like Roll Number, Date of birth, and so on. Step 4: Click on Submit. Your result will get displayed on the screen.
Schools are currently computing their scores and the final result will be available after the same. It may take several hours for schools to analyse and compute the same.
The CBSE class 10 term 1 result is out. Several schools have confirmed News18.com that they have received the scores of their respective students. Schools claim that since it is only theory exam scores, they will add practical or internal marks and give final scores.
Now, schools will add the internal marks with the theory marks and compute the final result. The result will include both theory and practical marks. No student will be declared failed on the basis of term 1 results only. The final result will consider both term 1, term 2, and internal assessment score.
The results have been announced ahead of the term 2 exams. This is the first time that the exams are being divided into two sections: term 1 and term 2. The term 1 exams results have been out but the term 2 exams will be held in April. CBSE had on Friday released the datesheet for term 2 exams. For class 10 term 2 exams will be held from April 26 to May 24.
