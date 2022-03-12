CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: Meet Classmates Who Topped Boards With 100% Marks

“My teacher broke the news about my result to me early in the morning. First, I did not believe it, as this was my first time appearing for MCQ exams, so I was mentally prepared for any kind of result. But to see a perfect score, was mind-blowing," said the 14-year-old Ayushi Jain from Amity International School, Sector 43 Gurgaon, Haryana.

Talking about the new CBSE MCQ exam pattern, the CBSE class 10 term 1 topper said, “While we have always prepared for our exams for subjective types questions, preparing for MCQ was a new and exciting challenge."

She added, “while preparing for the subjective paper, one has to pay attention to the details, that we sometimes overlook." Ayushi, whose favorite subject is Maths, said that it’s her teachers’ support that helped her perform so well.

Another student from the same school, who is also Ayushi’s classmate, Saachita Yadav has also topped the exam. Speaking to News18, Saachika says that it has been a different morning for her today, as she has been getting numerous calls from friends, teachers, and family to congratulate her on her good scorecard.

The 15-year-old, said, “Just before the term 1 exam, there was a tragedy in my house so preparing for the exam was a little difficult, as my parents could not support me. Therefore, when we got to know my scores, they were really happy."

An emotional Saachita says, “I saw my dad cry with joy, and that was the happiest moment for me."

Talking about her school preparation, she said, “Our teachers were available for us even in the night to answer our doubts."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. This year, no student will fail the board exam. To check the result, students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets, once available online.

