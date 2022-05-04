CBSE 10th Term 2 Math Paper Tomorrow: Important Topics, How to Write Exam to Score Better

Nearly 30 lakh students will be taking the CBSE class 10 term 2 mathematic board exam on May 5. Mathematics is one of the most dreaded subjects for students, thankfully the board has divided math into two parts - basic and standard. Those who do not want to pursue mathematics at higher education level can take basic exam. This is said to be of lower difficulty level. Both basic and standard exams will be held in schools across India on May 5.

To ensure good marks in exam, students must start attempting questions. This is the theory exam being held after almost two years for kids, hence presentation is important, especially in mathematics as students will get ‘step-marking’.

“In the exam, step marking will be there to help students. So attempting all questions with relevant steps though you don’t know the entire answers will help to grab marks. For example in height and distance, you can imagine the figures and give ratios which is helpful to get the answers," said Shailja Dubey, PGT Math, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow.

“While attempting geometry questions always write what is given and what we want to prove and then start proving it. This will help in getting marks if you are not able to prove questions completely," she added.

In the mensuration chapter, one encounters a lot of lengthy calculations." Always try to do the calculation at the last so that there are minimum errors. Sometimes due to cancellation of similar terms, calculation becomes negligible," she adds.

Night before exam, students need to revise chapters having the higher mark distribution ones and a good way to do that can be to have a look at solved and unsolved questions from the NCERT.

Before submitting the paper, if students could revise it and highlight key points, they could increase chances of getting a better score, she adds.

