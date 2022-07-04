CBSE 10th Term 2 Result Date: Here's How Board Will Announce Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the class 10 result date today, July 4. According to several reports the CBSE 10th results can be announced today itself, however, the result dates are yet to be announced officially by the Board. Over the past years, CBSE has been announcing the result dates only a few hours ahead of the declaration via an official notice and a Tweet.

Earlier, CBSE used to announce its results via the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in only, however, ever since the board joined the microblogging site Twitter in 2018, the tone of announcements has started to become very student-friendly and even via funny memes.

While students await confirmation on this year’s results, here is a look back at how CBSE announced its result dates over the years:

In 2019,

#cbseclassXIIresults2019

CBSE declares Class XII results 2019 on 02 May 2019 at 12.30. Results declared in a record of time of 28 days for schools under all ten regions. See details of modes of accessing results here under:

@PIB_India @PIBHindi @PIBHRD @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/jHDvHUpkVf — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 2, 2019

In 2020,

In 2021,

CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon.#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/LJU1MUaB4Z — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 3, 2021

Now 2022 announcement is awaited.

This year’s result is different from past years as the board has held exams twice this year. The exams were held in two phases – term 1 and term 2. The term 1 exams were MCQ-only. CBSE has announced its results for term 1 and none of the students were declared pass or fail based on the term 1 result. It is along with the term 2 results that CBSE will also announce its marks calculation formaula. For other boards which have held exams in two terms, results have been announced by giving 40% weightage to each term and 20% to internal assessment, however, for CBSE students are demanding that the result should give more weightage to internal assessment claiming that term 1 exams were marred with cheating.

