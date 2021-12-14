No Grace Marks for CBSE 12th Accounts Students, Board Warns Against 'Fake' Circular

CBSE will not be awarding grace marks to class 12 students for the accountancy exam. Soon after the class 12 accountancy exam was held on Monday, many teachers and students remarked that the exam was not as per the pattern suggested by the board in sample question papers. Students and teachers unanimously stated that the number of choices between questions was less and the difficulty level of exams was higher than usual. Amid the concerns, reports started to suggest that CBSE will give grace marks to students up to 8 marks in the exam for the alleged goof-up.

The board has vehemently denied the claims. CBSE called the reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of the controller of examination as ‘fake’. The audio being circulated claiming that due to an error in class 12 accountancy term 1 paper held on December 13 up to six marks will be given are “baseless and false". “None of the reporters has spoken to the controller of examination, CBSE in this regard and the Board has not taken any such decision," said CBSE in an official statement.

The news regarding the grace marks being awarded for class 12 accountancy exams started circulating shortly after the board accepted the controversial passage in the class 10 English exam to be against its guidelines and decided to award grace marks for the same. In the case of the class 12 accountancy exam, however, the board has not admitted an error, even as a section of teachers and students have raised concerns.

The sample paper suggested that students will be asked to attempt 45 questions out of 55. In the exam, however, they were given 48 questions out of which they had to take 40. This reduced the number of internal choices available to students.

After protests from both political and academic spheres, CBSE not only dropped the question but also issued a public apology. It said, “CBSE is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity." It added, “CBSE regrets this unfortunate incident and is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process, to avoid such occurrences in future."

