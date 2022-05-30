CBSE 12th Biology Exam Easy With Some Tricky, Application-Based Questions From Biotechnology

Most of the students found the class 12 Biology board exam to be easy and direct from NCERT books, however, a couple of questions, especially ones from Biotechnology was tricky.

“About 60 per cent of questions were mostly direct and if the students studied well, they have good chance for scoring well. Mix of analysis, application and memory based questions. If students read the NCERT Book properly they will score well. Students could readily finish the paper in allotted time. Application based questions from Biotechnology was of high order and average students may find difficulty in answering those questions,” said Dr Lipika Tamuli, PGT- Biology, Modern English School, Guwahati.

Read | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Likely by First Week of July, Debate Over Results Formula On

“The questions were NCERT-based with a slight change in language. The diagram-based questions were direct questions. The analysis based questions were not difficult to tackle. The case study-based questions were from known important topics in biotech and overall it was a good paper,” said Nidhi Sharma, Biology Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

CBSE is holding written exams after almost two years. Over 30 lakh students had registered for classes 10 and 12 boards under CBSE. For class 12, as many as 12 lakh students had applied to take exam across India. The CBSE class 12 result will consist of term 1, term 2 score and internal assessment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.