CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Is Heath More Important or Exams?, Ask Students, Want End to Uncertainty

Lakhs of students who have been in class 12 for over 14 months now are not just scared of the COVID-19 pandemic but also the long wait and uncertainty around their crucial academic session.

Even after a meeting between high-profile ministers of Narendra Modi government, a definitive answer was not given to students. Many class 12 students claim that if the uncertainty regarding the exams continues, it will further add to their anxiety.

News18.com spoke to class 12 students to get their views on the exams in pandemic

“Both options proposed by govt confusing, unviable"

— Ishita Jain (17) Madhya Pradesh

“It’s about our future and I think exams should be conducted. But at the same time, no life should be put in danger. The options proposed by the government to conduct exams are confusing. If exams will be held only for major subjects, then what will happen to students who have opted for the major subjects as elective? I am studying in commerce stream, mathematics is an option subject for me, but it is considered a major subject for certain subjects - should I appear for it or not? If the second option of objective questions is considered, how should we prepare for subjects like accounts? what type of MCQs will be asked from the subject? Even if calculative questions are asked in MCQs, it is still time-consuming.”

What should matter more? Exams or health?

— Anushka Yadav, a student from a CBSE-affiliated private school from MP

“I am as confused. I am trying to find out - What should matter, exams or life? The whole idea of exams has changed for me. We should have assessments that are comprehensive and continuous. I know many students who were unable to study due to the current circumstances. None of the options by the government are helpful - whether major subjects or one and a half hour option. We would still be putting ourselves at risk. As far as vaccination is concerned I am 17, I can not get vaccinated."

“I want to be vaccinated first"

— Pratyaksha Mishra CBSE affiliated private school Delhi

“I am not in favor of cancellation of exams because I have seen my classmates studying hard and not losing focus even if they lost a dear one to Covid-19. We are all hoping for a future. I agree with what Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on vaccinations. I am 17.5 years old and I want to be vaccinated soon. We are vulnerable to even new infections like black fungus. The sooner we get vaccinated, the better for us. And between the two options, I think we should also consider deferment of dates depending upon the ground realities. We can have exams a month later as well."

“Gove 12th result on internal evaluate, admission based on entrances"

— Krish Khimkhiya Maharashtra Board School

“I will appear for Maharashtra Board exams but what CBSE board decides has an impact on other boards as well. Keeping safety in mind the government should drop the idea of exams this year and go for evaluation based on a year’s performance. There are people preparing for JEE and boards do not really have an impact on it. This waiting period must end for other students to have clarity and plan ahead.”

“Just end the anxiety around exams"

— Vashishth Choudhury CBSE-affiliated private school, UP

“I have come to the point where I think the decision should be taken as soon as possible as we have been waiting for so long and it is adding to the anxiety. There are two options given by the government, one of them is objective questions. But they cannot completely test a students’ understanding of a subject based on objective-type questions. Plus there’s also a higher chance of scoring lower. I think in the current circumstances short duration exams work, we don’t have to come in contact with others for a longer period of time.”

