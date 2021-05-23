CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Manish Sisodia Agrees With Cancelation of Boards, Seeks Alternative Assessment Models

Ahead of the meeting between high-profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said that he supports the demand for the cancelation of board exams. A large section of students, along with academicians and parents have been demanding that the offline exams should be canceled and students should be assessed based on their year-long performance or internal assessment.

Sisodia who also holds the education portfolio in the national capital region had sought inputs from teachers on Saturday regarding conducting the board exams. He along with various state education ministers and secretaries will also be attending the meeting scheduled to take place today. Sisodia, in interaction with principals and students on Saturday, agreed with the suggestions that CBSE 12th exams should be canceled. He sought suggestions on alternatives to put forth to CBSE.

CBSE, however, has proposed that exams should be held but only for major subjects which are necessary for college admissions. The national board has also suggested that exams should be held in multiple phases. So in areas where the situation is not conducive, the same can be held twice. A final take on the same will be taken today in the meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," said Ministry of Education in an official statement. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders - students, parents, teachers, and others through Twitter.

