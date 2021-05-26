CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Students Likely to Get Own School as Exam Centre

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Students appearing for class 12 board exams are likely to get their own school as exam centre, as per the latest development in the discussions going on in the case. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had suggested two different ways of conducting the exams including procuring exam centres and converting existing schools to exam centres, the ministry is more inclined to allow students to appear for boards from the schools they are enrolled in. The final decision, however, is awaited on June 1.

As per the proposal sent by CBSE, by allowing students to take exams from the schools, they have enrolled in the entire process can be completed in 45 days and the result will be declared within 15 days of completion of exams. Considering students will have to sit in the exams apart. The other option was to assign students to a different school. In this option, the CBSE claims, it needs one month for pre-exam activities. If reports are to be believed then the majority favoured the first mode of holding exams.

Further, most of the states also liked the idea of holding exams for all chapters but for a shorter duration. Instead of three hours, the exam will be of 1.5 hours in most states. To ensure students complete the exam in time, there will be only multiple-choice questions and very short answer-type questions. The other option was to conduct exams as per format but for only a limited subjects. Few states including Punjab have favored the latter.

Since different states had different opinions, the union minister of education had asked every state to submit detailed proposals till May 25. Now, these proposals are under review and a final call will be announced on June 1.

CBSE has also proposed to hold exams between July 15 to August 26. The final dates, mode of exam, and the policy regarding how the centres will be announced on June 1 after a review meeting.

