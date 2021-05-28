CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeing Cancelation of Exams Today

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing a plea seeking the cancelation of class 12 board exams today. The plea filed by advocate Mamata Sharma seeks cancelation of class 12 board exams and devising results based on an alternative assessment criterion. The hearing will begin at 10:30 am. Justice Khanwilkar

and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition.

While the PIL is filed for CBSE and CISCE boards, it will have an impact on other state boards as well considering class 12 exams are essential for admission to higher education institutes and states educational boards will also want a uniform mode of assessment.

If the matter will be taken up by the apex court, then there might a chance that the revised dates will not finalized on June 1, as scheduled earlier after a high-level meeting. Earlier, in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and state education ministers and secretaries, it was being proposed that CBSE Class 12 Board Exams should be held between July 15 to August 28. Union Minister and CBSE were expected to hold a review meeting on June 1 after which the final dates were expected to be announced for CBSE class 12 board exams.

Earlier, the government had proposed two ways of holding exams. In one of the ways, the educational boards were asked to hold exams for only limited subjects while in the other, the exams were to be held for all subjects but the duration was proposed to be reduced from three hours to 90 minutes. Most of the states had decided to hold exams for all subjects but for a shorter duration. This might have to wait, considering the case is with SC now.

Students have been demanding cancelation of class 12 board exams and had demanded to be promoted based on internal assessment. ISO India had written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in which they suggested holding exams in remotely proctored exams from home or in open book mode.

