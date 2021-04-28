CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021: What is the New Pattern, How to Prepare for it?

COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the world operated, and the education sector is no exception. This year has been exceptionally unpredictable in terms of mode of instruction, a timeline of syllabus completion, date sheet of examinations, and even the pattern of exams. All these factors have contributed to higher stress levels among students, teachers, and the parent community. The constant change of timelines of examinations can impact the focus of students immensely as they work towards an end date and then it gets shifted unendingly. In a situation like this, we appreciate the concern and understanding shown by authorities in limiting the syllabus and fine-tuning the exam format to make it tighter and effective. Here are some advantages of the new format and pattern:

Syllabus reduction: The CBSE board has eliminated 30 per cent of the existing syllabus, allowing students to focus on, and be evaluated on the knowledge of the core learning areas.

Limited writing: Given the transition to online learning, students are not used to writing as much and that certainly reflects in the speed of writing as well as physical discomfort if required to write lengthy answers suddenly. The introduction of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) is bound to reduce the pressure of writing while testing another key aspect of decision-making ability.

Case study format: The inclusion of this format will help students enhance comprehension skills while honing critical thinking, logic application and enhancing their problem-solving ability.

Class 12th examinations are a milestone in an individual’s life. This grade is a stepping stone for a student’s vocational choice, and therefore critical in one’s educational journey. Here are some tips on how students can navigate the new exam pattern and score well in their upcoming 12th examination:

Understanding the pattern

As this is a new pattern divided across numerous question types, all carrying variable marks, it is imperative for students to know what to expect and how to best accumulate scores. Students can visit legitimate CBSE portals and seek guidance from teachers to understand the various kinds of questions and evaluate personal skills and abilities to gauge personal scoring possibilities. Some students are better at MCQs while others perform better while responding to subjective responses - one should dedicate time to each section based on personal choice and ability.

Where to practice for new pattern

CBSE has already published subject-wise sample question papers online, which will help students get an idea of what to expect and prepare for. Students should attempt back exercise questions and the entire NCERT question bank to make sure they can solve the questions accurately within the given time limit. These sample question papers will give students an idea of the number of questions per section, be it MCQs or case-study-based questions, thereby providing a fair idea of required time allocation.

Extensive learning and retention are required for the MCQ format as the numerous choices may appear to be correct when attempting the questions. Since there is no negative marking in this format, it is recommended that students attempt all questions. Reason-based questions will be the most critical. Reasoning topics from NCERT should be thoroughly looked at and answered from the question bank. Students must not fail to attempt MCQ or case-study or reason-based questions as these can be easily answered and holds the most number of marks on the paper.

How to attempt the exam

While the newly introduced MCQs section will reduce subjective writing time considerably, it may also create room for typo errors if attempted in excitement or rush. Therefore, effective planning of time across all questions - very short answer type questions, short answer type questions, long answer type-I questions, and long answer type-II questions along with 10 to 15 minutes of spare time for revision, is imperative.

On the day of the exam itself, it is advisable to calmly read through the variety of questions, strategize the time apportionment and priority of questions to maximize scoring, before putting down the answers on paper.

Staying focused till the end

The schedule of examinations has been fluid and there continues to be uncertainty in the minds of students about the date of examination. Therefore, stay focused till the day of the exam is very important.

Examinations have been a part of students’ lives. They must remember that the only thing that has changed is the pattern. Their ability, intelligence, and commitment to perform – are factors in their control. The students themselves are the masters of their destiny.

— Written by Rajiv Bansal, director-operations, Global Indian International School (GIIS), India

