CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Decision Likely Today

CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: The fate of lakhs of students across India will be decided today as several high profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government will be meeting today to take a final call on the 12th board exams and professional entrance tests. From class 12 board exams to NEET and JEE Main – students have been awaiting the exam dates for papers postponed due to the COVID-19.

While there has been a demand for the cancelation of boards, it is likely that the exams will be held for selective subjects which are necessary for college admissions. News18.com has accessed the proposal sent by CBSE to the ministry, however, a final decision will be announced today. A final date of holding the NEET and JEE Main remaining sessions are also expected today.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It will begin at 11:30 am and a decision will be taken after discussion with various ministers including Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former HRD Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development Srmiti Z Irani, and former HRD Minister and currently minister of I&B Prakash Javadekar. Minister of State or Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present in the meeting.