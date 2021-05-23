CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Decision Likely Today

CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: Meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take a call on 12th board exams, NEET, and JEE today.
CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: The fate of lakhs of students across India will be decided today as several high profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government will be meeting today to take a final call on the 12th board exams and professional entrance tests. From class 12 board exams to NEET and JEE Main – students have been awaiting the exam dates for papers postponed due to the COVID-19.
While there has been a demand for the cancelation of boards, it is likely that the exams will be held for selective subjects which are necessary for college admissions. News18.com has accessed the proposal sent by CBSE to the ministry, however, a final decision will be announced today. A final date of holding the NEET and JEE Main remaining sessions are also expected today.
The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It will begin at 11:30 am and a decision will be taken after discussion with various ministers including Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former HRD Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development Srmiti Z Irani, and former HRD Minister and currently minister of I&B Prakash Javadekar. Minister of State or Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present in the meeting.
"I agree with Cancelation": Sisodia on CBSE 12th Board Exams
Not just students but many academicians and ministers too have demanding cancelation of boards. Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had sought suggestions from schools on CBSE 12th exams. Sisodia today said that he "agrees with cancelation". "In an interaction with principals and students on Saturday agreed with the suggestions that CBSE 12th exams should be canceled," said Sisodia. He sought suggestions on alternatives to put forth to CBSE
What are students demanding?
For class 12 board exams, students are demanding that exams should be canceled and they too should be assessed like class 10 students - based on internal assessment / year-long performance. For JEE aspirants, the government had decided to double the number of attempts. While two attempts have been held already, two more are pending and students seek new dates for entrance. The NEET aspirants are demanding application forms to release and exams be conducted at a conducive time.
CBSE 12th Board Exams, NEET, JEE LIVE Updates: What will happen today
A meeting between high-profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government will be held today. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It will consult Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, I&B Minister and former HRD Prakash Javadekar, and Minister of women and child, minister of textile who has held the designation of minister of HRD earlier. The ministers will discuss about conducting board and other competitive exams amid the pandemic.
CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Main, NEET 2021 LIVE Updates: While the decision will be taken at a national level and will be applicable for CBSE, and NTA – other educational boards and state-level organizations holding state entrance tests will also follow suit. Similarly, in April, the government had canceled class 10 exams for CBSE, however, other state boards also took a similar decision.