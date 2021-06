CBSE Class 12 Board Exam LIVE Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce today the final decision of the government on conducting the class 12 board exams. After long deliberation, the government has come up with three alternatives – holding exams for only major subjects, holding exams on a new format including shorter answers, and assessing students on performance in the past three academic years. CISCE has asked schools to collect data on students’ past performance and submit it by June 7.

The Supreme Court hearing to a plea seeking cancelation of class 12 board exams has asked the government why it is deviating from its decision held in 2020 which promoted students to the next class without exams. Even though exams for some subjects were held last year and this year none of the exams could take place, the SC has given the government time to decide its decision which will be taken up in the next hearing scheduled to be held on June 3.

Several states have asked the government to take a uniform decision for students across the country including those studying in state boards as well. “I am requesting the Hon’ble PM for a uniform national policy for examinations like the Standard XII boards to not impact the kids’ future,” Maharashtra CM had said.