CBSE 12th Boards: From Shorter Exams to Past Year Performance - Here's What Govt Proposes

The final call on the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is expected today. The Ministry is contemplating between three proposals - exams as per older mode for major subjects, change of exam pattern and duration, and results based on internal assessment. There also is a demand for vaccinating students appearing for class 12 board exams on priority.

CBSE 12th Board Exams LIVE update

Following a meeting between education ministers, secretaries from all states, and central government officials, CBSE had suggested holding exams between July 15 to August 26. Most of the states were on-board with holding exams, however, some have demanded vaccines, others had called for assessment based on other parameters including performance in class 11. CISCE has asked schools to submit the marks obtained by every student in the past three years.

Shorter exam duration or cancellation of exams

In of the proposals sent by the government, exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. Some also suggested reducing the duration to 30 minutes. In this mode of examination, the type of question paper will change. Students will have to answer limited questions. There will be only multiple-choice questions and very short answer-type questions in the paper. UP Board has suggested to hold exams in this format where students will be asked 10 questions of which they will have to answer any three and the time allotted to solve this question paper will be 90 minutes.

Students likely to get own schools as exam centre

The CBSE has also proposed to allow students to take exams from their own schools. Through this way, the entire process can be completed within 45 days and the result will be declared within 15 days of completion of exams. If students are assigned to give exams from a different school, the board will require one month for pre-exam activities, says CBSE.

Result based on Internal Assessment

CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit the average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session. Sources suggest that CBSE too is considering options including scoring students based on internal marks, pre-boards among others.

SC to Pass Govt’s Decision

Whatever the government decides, it will have to answer Supreme Court on the same. Advocate Mamata Sharma had filed a plea in the Supreme Court demanding the cancelation of exams. The apex court has asked the government to come up with a ‘good reason’ as to why they want to deviate from last year’s plan to promote students without exams. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on June 3.

Vaccination before examination

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that the centre should either talk to Pfizer or consider Indian vaccines for students of class 12. He said about 95 per cent of Class 12 students are above the age of 17.5 years, hence, centre should talk to experts too see if Covishield and/or Covaxin can be provided.

Former CM of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav as well as the Punjab State School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla also demanded that students be vaccinated before appearing for the exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here