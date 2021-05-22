CBSE 12th Boards, NEET, JEE Main: Govt to Take Final Call on Exams Tomorrow

A high-level meeting will be conducted tomorrow with all the States/UT education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards as well as stakeholders to discuss about the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar.

Pokhriyal has written to all States/ UTs regarding the conduct of examinations stating that “the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers. The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalisation of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning," read an official press release.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regards. (1/4)— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

The letter further read that due to the ongoing pandemic, almost all state education boards, CBSE and CICSE have postponed the class 12 exams, this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

Since the conduct of class 12 exams has an impacts other entrance exams across the country, a decision will be made regarding the same. “As the conduct of Class XII examinations impacts upon State Board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision-based on inputs of different State Governments and UT Administrations is taken about Class XII CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country," PIB said.

The education minister has also sought inputs from all the stakeholders like students, parents, teachers and others through Twitter.

