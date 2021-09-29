CBSE 12th Compartment, Private Results 2021 Declared: How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board exam results for compartment and open school students at cbse.nic.in as well as cbseresults.nic.in.

While exams were cancelled for regular students, those who registered in open mode had to take the test. Students who appeared in open mode had been demanding a sooner result to ensure they can get admission to colleges. CBSE had earlier said that the results will be up by September 30.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Earlier, several students who had appeared for the board exams through the private mode claimed the physics subjects were tough and demanded grace marks. According to the students, the regular students were given more marks in the board exams in the alternative marking scheme. Hence, they said their marks would be low and their chances of getting admission to colleges would be less.

Further, the board will be using blockchain technology to ensure academic documents are recorded in “a secure and tamper-proof manner." The “Academic (BlockChain) Documents" (ABCD), will consist of all the academic documents of the students that can be used by various educational institutes for verification at the time of admission during higher education or during job offers. It can be accessed online in a verifiable manner using basic details of the students such as roll number, date of birth, exam year, exam type, and student name.

Meanwhile, CBSE has launched a “Vaccination Information System of School” for schools to furnish Covid-19 vaccination-related information of the teaching, non-teaching staff. The schools will have to fill in details on teaching and non-teaching staff who have completed the first dose and who have not taken any dose.

