CBSE 12th English Exam Easy But Similar Options in Answers Confused Students

Most of the class 12 students who appeared for the CBSE class 12 board exams 2022 found the exam to be very easy, however, some similar-looking options in the multiple-choice questions confused some students. Teachers believed that for those who master the text and had conceptual clarity would find the exam to be easy despite the new format.

“There was a mix of types of questions including inferential and some factual questions. There were also some higher-order thinking skills (HOTS) questions to cater to the students with higher critical thinking skills. There were a few mistakes though in the question paper and answer key," said Anuradha Lakshminarayan, HOD English department, Shiv Nadar School Gurugram.

The CBSE in a recent notice has acknowledged that there could be some errors. It said that it would adopt the "proper mechanism" to resolve such errors. “Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys," said CBSE. The board, however, did not specify any subject or questions.

Dr Anshu Arora, Principal at Amity International School, Sector 43

Gurugram said, “English class 12 paper conducted today was a clear and well-balanced paper that posed the required challenge that the students need. Mastery over the text would ensure that they are winners all the way."

Exam received mixed reactions from both students and teachers alike. Though it was as per the CBSE curriculum and the blueprint, the paper offered a mixed bag of questions with few of them having similar options which were confusing for students.

“On the whole, the paper was quite easy with most of the questions being direct as per the comprehension level of the students. All in all, it was a good start for the major subjects which are being tested entirely in MCQ format for this term," said Meenu Kanwar, Principal of Amity Mayur Vihar

