CBSE 12th Exams 2021: Fail to Understand Reason Behind Holding Exams, says Priyanka Gandhi

As the Education Minister holds meetings with several high-profile ministers to finalize the way forward for class 12 board exams and conducting entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET, congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has taken to Twitter to express her disagreement. She stated that it’s high time that India’s education system becomes “sensitive". She is supporting the demand of students who have been demanding the cancelation of board exams 2021.

“They are already dealing with enough stress. I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months," said Gandhi.

“I have said this before and am repeating it again. The mental health of children is as important as their physical well-being. It’s about time our education system incorporates sensitivity towards children’s well-being and starts taking these issues seriously," she added.

Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of Covid - 19 pandemic.Their health and safety MATTERS.Why are we not learning our lessons?Gatherings in closed.. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/eHoS1U29LG— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 23, 2021

The Congress leader also said, “Students studying for the CBSE 12th grade examinations have been sharing their concerns about these exams being held during the second wave of Covid - 19 pandemic. Their health and safety MATTERS. Why are we not learning our lessons?" She adds, “gathering in closed spaces promote the spread of COVID. This wave has shown that children are vulnerable to new strains. In any case, expecting children who are already under immense pressure to sit for their exams wearing all sorts of protective gear for hours at a stretch day after day is insensitive and unfair."

“Many of them are likely to have family members who are down with COVID too. They are already dealing with enough stress. I fail to understand the reasoning behind holding these exams, not to mention having stretched this decision out for months," she adds.

Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister, Manish Sisodia has also stood against holding baord exams. Sisodia, in interaction with principals and students on Saturday, agreed with the suggestions that CBSE 12th exams should be canceled. He sought suggestions on alternatives to put forth to CBSE.

