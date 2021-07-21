CBSE 12th Exams from August 16 for Private Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the classes 12 exams for private candidates from August 16 to September 15. While the board is adopting alternative mode of assessment for regular candidates, exams will be held for those enrolled in private mode.

Several students have been demanding for no-exam route for private students as well, however, the board said, the results of private candidates cannot be prepared without holding the exams as neither the schools nor the board has their assessment records. Unlike regular students, it has no records on the basis of which an evaluation scheme can be made, hence the examination must be conducted.

The results for the private candidates will also be released in minimum time frame, CBSE added.

Meanwhile, students have been demanding that the exams be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Students have asked the board to evaluate them on the basis of their class 10 and 11 scores which they had given as regular students.

Earlier, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamata Sharma seeking directions to evaluate the private students using an “objective assessment formula". The petition sought “struckdown clause 29" and declare results of private students by July 31 on the basis of objective assessment.

