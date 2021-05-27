CBSE 12th Exams in Open Book Mode, Demand Student Association

The Students Islamic Organisation of India has demanded that if the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has to hold exams for class 12 students, it should be in open book mode and students should be allowed to appear for boards from their respective homes. The Student organisation has written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank raising their demands.

If complete cancellation of board exams is not acceptable to the state government, “we would like to put forward alternative methods of conducting exams," the letter read. Stating that their first choice would be to scrap the exams and promote students on the basis of internal assessments and continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE), the student body said, “We believe that in light of the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic, this represents the best way to ensure the physical and mental wellbeing of students, as well as all other stakeholders in the school system."

If board exams have for any reason to be conducted, we propose that it should be done on basis of “an open book and take-home exam" in which “question papers and answer sheets can be made available to students at their homes, along with sufficient time to complete the exam and submit the answers back to exam centre"

The process of sending question papers and receiving answer sheets can be carried out in a flexible and hybrid manner, including picking up the question papers from schools, sending them to students via post, or online. Individual schools can be allowed to opt for an appropriate method or mix of methods according to the needs of the students, suggested SIO of India.

The SIO in its letter suggested that “students should be allowed to select a minimum of three subjects to appear in," if the proposal of holding exams for selected subjects is considered.

“We believe it is crucial that in no circumstance should physical examinations at examination centres be allowed to happen. Regardless of the safety precautions proposed to be taken, such a large gathering of students, teachers, and associated staff poses too many risks for the collective health and safety of not only every person involved in the process but also for the public at large," the letter stated.

While the final call on CBSE 12th Board Exams will be announced on June 1, the CBSE 12th Boards are expected to be held from July 15 in a revised format including multiple-choice questions and very short answer type questions.

