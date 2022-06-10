CBSE 12th History Exam Lengthy With Concept-based Questions

A large section of students who attempted the class 12 term 2 exams in History on June 10 found the exam to be lengthy. While most questions were easy, some questions tested the conceptual clarity of students, claim academicians.

The written exam was held after almost two years. In 2021, the board could not hold any exams, and students were promoted based on alternative assessments in 2020, exams had to be stopped mid-way due to the pandemic. This year too the board has conducted exams twice, the first term was held on an MCQ basis, and in most exams, students found it tough to write lengthy answers.

“The class 12 term II History questions were drafted to test the knowledge as well as the application capability of students. There was particular emphasis on descriptive-type questions. The map question was simple. The paper evenly featured questions from all chapters. Some students found the paper a little lengthy,” said Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT history, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

“It was more analytical and application-based. Map question was also easy and could be answered properly by the students. Students feel satisfied after appearing exams,” said Jonali Das, principal, a subject expert of History at Modern English School, Guwahati.

“The level of the Question Paper was moderate to difficult. Most of the questions were in the form of statements where students had to write the answers with the support of examples. 60% of the paper was knowledge-based while 40% was higher order thinking skills. Case-based questions took a lot of students’ time,” said Santosh Kumar Jaiswal PGT History Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr

CBSE had earlier said that it will compute the final result based on one term and internals, if they miss one of the two terms. Students who have not appeared for the term 1 exams, are also allowed to appear for term 2 exams. These students will get their final results which will likely be based on the term they have appeared for. There is no exact confirmation on this yet. Thus, CBSE will have to find a way to calculate the result for such students. The final marks are expected to be announced by July.

