CBSE 12th Improvement Exams From August 16, Detailed Datesheet Out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold improvement cum compartmental exams for class 12 students from August 16 to September 15. Students who have been placed in the compartment category and those who wish to improve their score or those who do not agree with the non-exam evaluation can appear for exams. The detailed date sheet has been released by the board.

For candidates whose result has been declared based on alternative assessment who opt to appear for the exam, the exam scored in the exam will be considered final.

The exams will be held based on the reduced syllabus. CBSE had reduced the syllabus by 30% earlier this year. Further, the question paper will have more MCQ-based questions. The exam pattern will be the same as the sample paper released on the official website.

Students who wish to apply for the exams will have to apply at cbse.nic.in. The registration process will be available soon. Candidates whose results could not be prepared on the basis of tabulation policy 2021 will be automatically allowed to appear for these exams, CBSE said in an official notice.

In class 12 results declared earlier, results for over 60,000 students was not announced. “The result of about 1060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates, the results of these schools will also be declared within a week’s time,” the board had said earlier.

CBSE declared one of the best results in the recent past with 99.37% of the nearly 14 lakh students passing the exam. The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year’s 88.78 per cent. The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year. However, the number of candidates scoring between 90-95 per cent has gone down from 1,57,934 to 1,50,152.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here