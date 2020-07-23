Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBSE 12th Improvement Results 2020 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Improvement Results 2020: The CBSE Class 12 Improvement Result 2020 was released by the board on its official websites at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
CBSE 12th Improvement Results 2020 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

CBSE 12th Improvement Results 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced CBSE 12 Improvement Results 2020 today. The CBSE 12th Improvement Result 2020 was released by the board on its official websites at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has also released a notification in this regard. Candidates can check the notification here.

All students can check their digital marksheet through ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with Digi locker.

For the academic year 2020, the overall passing percentage for CBSE 12 Result 2020 was 88.78 Divyanshi Jain from Lucknow topped the exam with 100 per cent.

Candidates must note that they will asked to their admit card credentials at the time of checking the result. Candidates must follow all steps to check score

CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results 2020: Here's how to check scores -

  • Step 1: On your preferred search engine, type the name of the website

  • Step 2: Click on the link for class XII

  • Step 3: Enter the details asked and security code

  • Step 4: Click on 'submit' button

  • Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Improvement Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Candidates can also download their marksheet from DigiLocker.

