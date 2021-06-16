CBSE 12th Marks Likely to be Based on Pre-Board, Classes 10 & 11, Assessment Formula Soon

Over 14 lakh students who were to appear for their class 12 board exams held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now be assessed by a special formula. The board is likely to mark class 12 students based on three-year performance including pre-boards of class 12, and final exams held in class 10 and 11. This is expected to give a holistic assessment of a student’s capabilities and performances and hence most of the panelists are favoring this as a mode of assessment.

After a delay from the earlier deadline now the 13-member panel is expected to finalize its class 12 assessment formulae today and present it to Supreme Court tomorrow on June 17. If SC approves of the criterion it will be implemented and soon a result date will also be released. CBSE class 12 results are expected by July 15. CBSE’s assessment criterion is expected to be followed by other state boards too like in the case of class 12.

As per the criterion being discussed by the panelists, the class 12 pre-board exams are expected to have the maximum weightage of 40 per cent marks while both class 10 and class 11 are likely to have 30 percent weightage in the final assessment. While most of the panelists are in favour of this mode, a final call is yet to be announced.

This criterion will only be applicable for the 80 marks devoted to the theory section of an exam for the remaining 20 marks, students will be assessed on the practicals and internal assessment, as per the usual norm. For the schools where practicals could not be held due to the pandemic, the board had allowed holding virtual praticals. Schools with pending practical’s or internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by June 28.

Advocate Mamata Sharma is fighting the case in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of the 12th board exams. Following the cancelation of the exam by the Centre, she demanded a uniform policy for class 12 students across India and a time-bound result announcement for CBSE class 12 students to ensure no further delay in college admissions. Thus tomorrow, a result date as well as the issue of state boards and NIOS exams are also expected to be discussed.

