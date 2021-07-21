CBSE 12th Result 2021 Delayed? Marks Submission Deadline Extended

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the class 12 marks to July 25. Earlier, the last date was set as July 22. Teachers are under stress and getting “panicky" and have been sending requests to rectify the same, claims the board.

CBSE says it’s “well aware of the time constraints and problems faced by teachers and hence has decided to extend the last date of the marks submission for the result preparation process."

Once the scores are submitted by the schools, the Board needs some time to formulate results thus there are concerns that this might push the result date further. The Supreme Court (SC) had asked all boards to announce results by July 31. CBSE is yet to announce exact result dates.

Earlier, when the class 10 submission deadline was extended the result dates were also pushed back. Considering the college admissions have begun, CBSE will have to release results on a tighter schedule. Once declared results will be available at cbse.nic.in. This year 14 lakh students registered for class 12 boards.

The 12th board exams were cancelled and now results are being calculated on a special scheme. As per the criterion, students will be marked on the basis of class 10, 11, and class 12 internal assignments.

The class 10 and 11 marks obtained by the students will have 30 per cent weightage each, while the class 12 scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results. As per the board, schools will be allowed to moderate marks of both classes 11 and 12 after they have uploaded data on the website.

The CBSE will conduct special exams for students not satisfied with the results to give them the sope to improve their marks. The exams for these students will be held along with private students from August 16 to September 15 in offline mode. The exam schedule will be announced in due course of time.

