CBSE 12th Mathematics Easy With Few Tricky Questions From Integration: Experts

Most of the students who completed their class 12 board exams term 2 exam today found the paper to be easy overall, however, integration section was quite tricky in the first-ever written exam of the year.

“The questions on integration and 3-D Geometry were a bit tricky, but not very difficult to crack for the students who were well prepared. Overall, the math exam paper had its share of questions that were easy to moderate in difficulty level. Students were able to complete the paper on time”, said Pooja Nayyar, HOD, Mathematics, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

Sharing similar sentiments, Nilutpal Bora, PGT mathematics at the Modern English School, Guwahati said, “the overall CBSE paper seemed to be of moderate difficulty level. Section A of two mark’s was relatively easy. The integration sums were a bit conceptual, and students with a thorough understanding of concepts and knowledge of the formulas will be able to score good marks.”

“The applied maths paper was quite average. Most of the financial mathematics questions and time series questions were direct. However, some students may face problems in the calculus part. But overall, the students who have practiced sincerely and with good conceptualized knowledge will score good marks. The paper was a bit lengthy, especially the four-mark questions,” she added.

CBSE had in 2020 held only some of the exams due to the pandemic and in 2021 none of the exams could be held. In 2022, the board opted for two term exams. This means students had to take board exams twice in a year with the term 1 being MCQ-based and term being theoretical exams. This will be the only year of two term exams and in 2023, CBSE will again go back to having one annual exam. The final result for this year will include term 1, term 2, and internal assessment.

