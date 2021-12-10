CBSE 12th Physics Term 1 Exam Rated Tough by Teachers, More Numericals Could Lower Marks for Some

Students have found the class 12 CBSE term 1 board exam for physics to be difficult. Teachers too claim that the exam had ‘thought-provoking questions. The multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based exam was difficult as it was dominated by numerical. Unlike a subjective exam where students might get marks for the correct formula or the steps they have used, in the MCQ exam, if a student marked the wrong option, s/he will not get any marks. This might make scoring tough for many students.

“Question Paper was NCERT based but difficulty level was above average. Few questions were thought-provoking and required in-depth command over the concept. Some questions required more time because of the calculations involved. After the exam, not all candidates appeared satisfied with their performance and called the paper rather tricky," said Dr Bhavana Kulshrestha, Principal at Amity International School, Sector 1 Vasundhara Ghaziabad.

“Physics paper for class XII was a good blend of conceptual as well as numerical questions. But the inclination of the paper was more towards the numerical questions. The paper was of moderate level. It contained a few tricky questions also," said Anshu Mittal, principal, MRG School, Rohini.

“Class 12 physics paper did not have any factual, spelling, or printing errors. However, the overall paper was lengthy and numerical calculations weren’t very straightforward. Section C was scoring however, Section B was challenging primarily due to lengthy calculations.It will be a challenge for the students to get 35/35 marks,” said Deepika Joshi, Math Educator- Senior Years, Assessment Cell Coordinator, Shiv Nadar School, Noida

This is not the only MCQ paper with tricky questions. Lok Sabha member MK Premchandran raised questions of the CBSE term 1 exam during the Zero Hour. He claimed that thousands of students are “depressed” after taking the Mathematics and English examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 6 and December 3 respectively.

Claiming that the CBSE class 12 board exams were “very tough” as questions were “lengthy and out of syllabus”, the MP urged the education ministry to consider making the evaluation process for the two papers “liberal” in the interest of students who appeared for the exams.

Many teachers have raised concerns that the OMR sheets are being evaluated in offline mode which can lead to error and have demanded a digitized evaluation process to ensure error-free results.

