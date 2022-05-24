CBSE 12th Political Science Exam Easy, Students Fear Tough Checking

Considered one of the toughest subject for humanities students, the CBSE class 12 term exam was easy. This has made many students happy about their exams, however, now the worry centers the evaluation and students hope that easy exam does not translate into tough evaluation.

“The question paper consists of common and easy questions. The exam’s pattern and difficulty level matched the sample paper provided by CBSE. The language of the question paper was student-friendly and comfortable. It was more analytical and application-based. Students feel satisfied after appearing for the exam. Map question was also easy and could be answered properly by the students,” said Himakhi Gohain, PGT of Political Science at Modern English School, Guwahati.

“Many questions came directly from the book, but a few questions in some sets were from the newly added content as well. The paper across the three sections A, B, and C was easy. The questions were also straight-forward. We can expect many students to score well in this subject,” said Vinita Saraswat, PGT – Political Science at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad

CBSE term 2 exams are theory exams being held after two years for the current batch as these students were promoted from class 11 to 12 without exams and in class 12, the students took the term 1 exams in MCQ format. For the final result, marks of term 1, term 2, and internal evaluation will be combined, however, exact weightage for each section is not yet announced.

