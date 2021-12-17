CBSE 12th Political Science Had Some 'Unclear', Tricky Questions, Claim Teachers

In the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held class 12 political science exam held on December 17, teachers found two questions to be ‘unclear’. Many teachers claim that students could lose marks as the exam was tricky.

“The paper was tricky and had questions from a variety of concepts. Some of the questions were of higher-order thinking (HOTS) and involved the application of concepts. Students found Assertion- Reasoning questions as easy to attempt." said Arti Chopra, principal of Amity International School, Sector46, Gurugram.

She adds, “Students found Question No 18 under Section A ambiguous and also in Q No 22 question as unclear".

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini too believed that in section-A, most questions were based on direct concepts, however, section B had questions which needed High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS). “The majority of the questions asked were conceptualised," she added. “In section C, the majority of the questions asked were case-based and required application of learning."

Benny Thomas, a Political science teacher at Jain School said, “Some questions were concept-based which can be attempted by the examinee having a proper understanding of the concepts. But there also were a few easy questions that could be attempted easily. Case studies were challenging and more focus was given to the present situations in the current scenario."

“Standard Questions which can be correctly answered only when there

is systematic and serious preparation right from the beginning of the academic session," Thomas added.

“Few questions required the students to read carefully before answering. Some of the picture-based questions were logical and a bit confusing. Section A was easy. Others were average," said Neeru Batra, Head, Pedagogical Practices, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Most of the exams held by CBSE this year were rated as tough by students. This could also be because the exams were held on a new pattern. This year board is holding exams twice a year. Current exams are term 1 in which only MCQ questions will be asked. The next exam for CBSE is biology.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is working on streamlining the way different boards across the country assess and give marks to students. The Ministry has reportedly asked the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to frame guidelines to ensure no student from any state or central board faces a disadvantage in seeking college admissions or govt jobs.

