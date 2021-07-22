CBSE 12th Private Students Claim Delayed Boards Will Affect College Admissions, Say No to Offline Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct offline exams for private students of class 12 from August 16 to September 15. This has left several students miffed as they have been demanding the cancellation of their class 12 exams. For regular students, the board is using an alternative mode of assessment of evaluation, however, private students have been asked to appear for offline exams.

Students claim that the exam dates for boards are clashing with JEE and NEET - the engineering and medical college admission exams. While results of regular students will be announced by July 31 or August first week, the exams for those enrolled in private mode will begin from August 16. Students believe that this will put them at a disadvantageous front while applying for college admissions.

Many students have voiced their opinions and demanded the cancelation of exams, hashtags including #CBSEprivatestudentslivesmatter, #CBSEPrivateExamCancel, and #PromoteCBSEPrivateStudents have been trending on Twitter. CBSE, however, says they cannot have an alternative mode of assessment for these students will not be applicable as the board does not have data for them like in case of regular students.

“In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance records of these students were available. However, in case of private candidates, no records based on which their assessment could be done,” CBSE said in an official statement.

Over 22,000 students had registered to appear for CBSE class 12 in private mode. After protesting over the internet for quite some time, the candidates are now planning to protest outside CBSE headquarters.

@dpradhanbjp sir cbse students also want to give JEE and NEET exam. And the date are clashing with the exam how can they will be able to apper for both the exams. Its totally injustices with them. #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #CBSEPrivateExamCancel https://t.co/5aUxUo0Cuk

— Nidhi Chandel Pal (@nidhi_pa2) July 22, 2021

Students have also pointed that some have already taken admissions in foreign universities, their future is at stake while another Twitter user stated that their mental health is also getting impacted because of the exams.

@cbseindia29 responsible for students who paid advance for foreign institutions .if cbse conducts exams on august.then students will be loosing seats and money paid for advance.@cbseindia29 should pay for their loss #PromoteCBSEPrivateStudents @AdvMamtaSharma @ActivistSukhpal— vineet (@vineet51928412) July 22, 2021

#PromoteCBSEPrivateStudents they are also students and they are in bad mental health because of this exam🙏🙏🙏@dpradhanbjp @court_india @AdvMamtaSharma— Tanishq Prakash (@TanishqPrakash) July 22, 2021

Think about the future of private students. When you will declare the result of private students , on that time regular students already got admission in colleges and universities. #helpCBSEprivatestudents#PromoteCBSEPrivateStudents#CBSE#शिक्षामंत्री_इस्तीफा_दो pic.twitter.com/MJKLwEiGWa— Govind_Kumar🇮🇳 (@_GovindKumar_) July 22, 2021

Earlier, a plea was also filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the exams of private students. Students havedemanded that the board prepare their resuls on the basis of their class 10 and 11 scores which they had given as regular students.

