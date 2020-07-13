CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: 88.78% Clear Exams; Girls Outshine Boys by 5.96%

CBSE 12th Result 2020 Announced at cbseresults.nic.in | The much-awaited CBSE 12th Result 2020 was announced today July 13, by the Central Board of Secondary Education.The overall passing percentage for CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 (all subjects) stands at 88.78 %. It is 5.38% more than last year. Trivandrum has topped the district with 97.67 percentage, Bengaluru stood second with 97.05%. Delhi’s West and Eastern regions bagged the 4th and 5th slot respectively. Girls with 92.15 have once again outshined boys (86.19%) by 5.96 %. 11.92 lakh students have appeared in the examination.







Congratulating all students, Pokhriyal said that the scores can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in, while wishing "health and quality education".







The overall passing percentage in Delhi region is 94.39%. A total of 2,39,870 students have registered for the examination in the academic year 2019-20. Out of which 2,37,901 students have appeared in the board examination and 2,24,552 students have cleared it.







The CBSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to







March 30. The examination body was forced to cancel the tests for 12 subjects along with examinations in 11 subjects for students of North-Eastern Delhi due the sharp rise in COVID-19 pandemic cases. The board has used Assessment scheme to grade all students in the subjects for which the exams were not conducted.







The board will conduct an optional examination in these subjects as soon as conditions are conductive as assessed and decided by the Central Government. Candidates whose results have been announced on the basis of the assessment scheme can also appear in the examination to improve their grades.







The details related to the same will be intimated to the students soon after the examination dates are finalised.







Students, who want to send their papers for rechecking and reevaluations, are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates. They will have to fill up a form and pay a fee for getting their papers rechecked.