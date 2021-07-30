CBSE 12th Result 2021 at 2 pm Today, Officials Confirmed Date & Time

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 12 results today. The link to check results will be available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in Students can also check their results at digilocker. The board made the announcement with a meme on social media

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE updates

To check their results, students need roll numbers. Since this year, the roll numbers were not distributed, the board has released a ‘roll number finder’. Using this link students can get their results, here’s how to get your roll number -

Step 1: Go to cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: Next, choose Class 10 or Class 12

Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

This is the first time CBSE is declaring results without holding any exam. Even though not all exams could be held in 2020, the board had conducted certain exams and results were computed based on performance in exams held. This year board has devised a new formula of 30:40:30.

The Supreme Court had earlier told CBSE to declare class 12 results by July 31. The college admission process will begin from August. University of Delhi (DU) which enrols students based on their performance in class 12 has announced to release the application forms from August 2.

Students who would not be happy with their results will have the option to appear for written exams at a later stage. The written exams will be held between August 15 and September 15. Students who had registered in private mode will also have to appear for the exams.

