CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board Asks Schools to Moderate Marks, Here's What it Means

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the result portal to calculated class 12 results from July 16 (afternoon) to July 22 till midnight to allow schools to complete the moderation of class 10 and 11 marks. “If any school is left to complete the moderation within stipulated schedule, their results will be declared separately after July 31," said Board in an official notice.

Moderating marks of class 11 and 12 will be a “great responsibility" which has to be done in a manner to ensure “justice and fairness" to students, said CBSE in its official circular. “Any differential application of policy across schools may result in either adverse impact or undue gain for some students," it added. Asking schools to mandatorily moderate marks, CBSE said, “no student should suffer because of any unequal application of policy within a school or across schools."

What is Moderation?

CBSE’s evaluation policy had raised concerns as schools have to compute marks but there is lack of uniformity across schools as the difficulty level of question papers, mode, and strictness of evaluation among other parameters remain different across schools. Class 11 and 12 components constitute 70 per cent of the total result. These are to be calculated by schools.

Considering there will not be any board exams this year, results will be calculated by the respctive schools. Each school has a committee set-up to ensure the result is computed in correct form. CBSE 12th results will be calculated as per marks obtained by students in class 10, 11, and class 12 internals.

As per the result document, scaling up and down of class 11 and class 12 marks may have to be done to match up to the levels of others students to ensure a fair and transparent result is moderation.

“The historical performance of the school, in terms of the best overall performance in the previous three years’ board examination, will be taken as the reference for moderating marks assessed by the school 2020-2021,” stated CBSE document and explained further that if in a specific school, the overall average of the students in 2017-2018 is 72 per cent, in 2018-2019 is 74 per cent and in 2019-20, it is 71 per cent, the school will use the subject wise averages of 2018-19 for moderation, “which are the highest for moderation.”

The selected year will be the reference year for the school. “For each subject, the school will have to follow a broad distribution of marks, which will be based on the performance of the specific year by that school in that subject,” said the policy document.

Impact on 95+ scores

To aid the schools, CBSE has provided marks, including distribution of marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years which is taken as reference for moderation.

“To ensure comparability and fairness at a higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above. They will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring overall marks, as per the best historic performance if the last three years," CBSE said in official circular.

