CBSE 12th Result 2021: Board Issues Notice to Schools on Class 11 Marks Uploading

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to be careful with the class 11 marks component of class 12 results. In absence of board exams, students will be evaluated on the basis of class 10, 11 marks, and class 12 internal and practical scores. Many schools, however, are not uploading class 11 marks in the “absence of reference year", said CBSE in its recent notice.

Board has also said that moderation of both classes 11 and 12 marks will be done by schools and not CBSE, however, some schools are going with a “premonition that moderation of classes 11 marks will be done by CBSE."

“Result committee will decide moderation on the hypotheses developed by them based on the learning outcome of students and their related issues," clarified CBSE. It further asked schools to upload class 11 marks as per schedule as no extension in the last date of uploading will be allowed.

As per rules, schools will be allowed to moderate marks of both classes 11 and 12 after uploading data on the website. Class 10 marks will be pre-populated on the website. The best of three marks obtained in class 10 make 30 per cent of the total result, as well as class 11, constitute 30 per cent marks. The class 12 scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.

“CBSE has to comply with Supreme Court of India regarding declaration of results of class 12 by July 31. Please comply with orders for uploading of class 11 marks immediately," said CBSE.

Over 14 lakh class 12 students will get their results this year by July 31. This is the first time that the result is being declared without conducting any exam. Last year before exams were cancelled, some exams were held which were considered as the basis on which marks were given in other subjects too.

For students who will not be happy with their scores, the board will hold exams in August. The exams will also be held for students who have enrolled in private mode or have got compartment in their exams. These students have approached the Court seeking cancelation of their exams and want that their result too should be delared on the basis of “objective criteria" by July 31.

