CBSE 12th Result 2021: Education Minister Releases Detailed Scheme

After the Supreme Court of India gave its nod to the policy created by CBSE and CISCE to evaluate students, Union Education Minister has shared the detailed policy based on which class 12 students will be evaluated. While making the announcement, Pokhriyal said, “our government is committed to the interests of all stakeholders involved in education and a bright future in every situation."

“This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students," said Pokhriyal.

Students will be given marks based on their performance in classes 12, 11, and 10. The maximum weightage will be given to class 12 exams which can be pre-boards, unit tests, or mid-terms. This will be the criterion for theory assessment only. The theory section consists of 80 marks while the remaining marks will be given based on the practicals as conducted by the schools. In subjects where theory is for 70 marks, the changes will be made accordingly.

Class 12 marks will have 40, class 11 will have 30, and class 10 marks will also have 30 per cent weightage in class 12 final marks, as per the criteria shared by the minister. It was prepared by a committee set up by the board constituting 13 members.

To finalize the result of each school, a result committee will be formed which will be headed by the principal of the school. The decision by the committee will be final.

If a student is not satisfied by the marks given by CBSE, they will have the option to appear for exams at a later stage when the situation is more conducive. If a student is unable to pass the exam, they will be placed in the “essential repeat" or “compartment category". CBSE has stopped using the term “fail".

For students belonging to the open category or those who could not pass last year and were to repeat the exams this year, the board will hold the exams. How and when these exams will be conducted is not clear yet. CBSE said that a notification in this regard will be released, soon.

