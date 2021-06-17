CBSE 12th Result 2021: How Will Students who Missed 12th Internals be Scored?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to conduct telephonic interviews for class 10 students who could not appear for any exam throughout the year, considering these students will get marks based on internal assessment in absence of final exams. For class 12 too the final exams have been cancelled, however, no such facility will be available to class 12 students.

For class 12 marks, 40 per cent of marks in the theory section are devoted to year-long exams conducted at the school level which includes pre-boards, mid-terms, unit tests etc. For students who could not appear for any such exam due to the pandemic, no extra opportunity will be provided and the result committee will take the final decision.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school will not conduct any examination now," CBSE said in its final policy assessed by news18.com. In such cases, the result committee will “do an objective assessment" of the student “using the information on class 10, 11, and 12 by recording evidence in this regards," as per the rule.

Further there can be a difference in mode of assessment by different schools considering some could have put difficult exams while others might have asked easier questions, some had held papers in online mode while some did in offline. To eliminate such differences, and “, to ensure standardization, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard."

Not only between schools but there can be differences among students within a school as well. In some schools, some students appeared for unit tests but not pre-boards or visa-versa while on others obtained in multiple preboards vary. Result committee constituted by the school will have to address these challenges too “based on analysis and study of the situation prevailing in school and thereafter draw up a criterion for the assessment of class 12 component," as per the board.

Each school will have a result committee which will be headed by its principal. There will be a total of five members in the committee.

This year, most of the classes were held in online mode hence several students, especially those hailing from the economically-weaker section of society with a lack of asses to internet facility had skipped exams.

Over 14.5 lakh students had registered to appear for CBSE class 12 board exams who are being assessed on the special criterion. The result will be declared by July 31, however, this year no merit list will be released.

This is the first time ever that CBSE is releasing results without conducting any exam. Last year too the board had conducted several exams when it had to cancel papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

