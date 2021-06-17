CBSE 12th Result 2021: Why is Board Considering Class 11& 12 Marks?

As soon as CBSE announced its class 12 result evaluation criterion, a section of students and experts took to social media platforms asking, why the board included past year performances and not just class 12 internals? While marks obtained by a student in class 12 pre-boards, mid-terms or unit tests etc will have the maximum weightage of 40 per cent, both class 10 and 11 final results will have a weightage of 30 per cent each in class 12 result.

Was class 11 and 10 marks are needed? The tabulation policy by CBSE explains how the class XI results helped bridge the gap of assessment.

According to the policy document the “Class 10 board examinations held for the current cohort of class 12 students fit the requirement. The results of these examinations maybe treated as a measure of students’ ability. This was the only public examination conducted by the board for the actual year-end assessment when conditions were normal and the examinations were conducted in a regular standardized manner without any deviation from the scheme announced by the board at the start of the academic session.”

However, it was found that it is likely that a student may not have been equally interested in all subjects in class 10 and may have underperformed in a few subjects. “Since the students did not know at the time of class 10 board examinations that those marks will count the all important class 12 results, some of the shortcomings can be overcome by using the scores obtained in theory exams average of best three subjects out of main five for the purpose of calculating marks, to give benefit to the students of omitting the scores of the subjects in which they underperformed due to any reasons.”

There were two additional concerns remaining: “First, that the student’s ability may have evolved since when the class 10 board exams were held.” Second, “the best three subjects in class 10 board may not coincide with the subjects being taught and assessed in class 12.

The document then says emphasise on element 3 or Class 12. “It is, therefore, advisable to include class 11 results as well the overall assessment since they were held a year ago, were based on the prescribed senior secondary syllabus and were conducted in settings that approximate standardized examinations,” said CBSE in its policy document.

The students appeared in the exams in offline mode in the year 2019-2020 by the time the lockdown was declared in March 2020.

According to the document the examinations were conducted in a regular manner without any deviation from the scheme decided by the board well in advance at the start of the academic session. “Unlike class X exams this gives good indication of students capabilities in their preferred subjects. The exams were conducted under full supervision and under high reliability.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here