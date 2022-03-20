CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to Raise Objection?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12 term 1 exam result 2022 on March 19 at cbse.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam can check their marksheet with their respective schools. Just like class 10, CBSE has also shared opened the class 12 grievance redressal window for class 12 students. Candidates will be able to raise their disputes through the CBSE portals or with their schools.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result LIVE Updates 2022

The grievance redressal forms have been made available with immediate effect to CBSE. Students can send their disputes, if any, to their school authorities who will then forward it to the board. They can also raise their queries online. The online dispute redressal mechanism facility will be open till March 31, however, it will be solved along with the verification schedule after the declaration of the term 2 results.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021: How to raise grievances?

Step 1: Go to the official websites of CBSE — cbsenic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘school request submission for resolution’ link

Step 3: Then click on ‘continue as school’ or ‘continue as RO/JS’ as per your preference

Step 4: Log in using required credentials such as your application number and password

Step 5: Submit grievances

This term, CBSE has sent the marks directly to the schools. Schools are currently computing their results by adding the practical marks to the theory marks given by board. The term 1 final result will include both theory and practical scores. The highest marks given to toppers are at 100 per cent or 40 out of 40 marks.

“CBSE has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools," the board said in an official notice.

The board, in its official notice, further added that wherever problems were reported regarding the question papers or the marking scheme, “due care has been taken by the board" and the students’ performance has calculated taking into account the revised answer key or the marks has been awarded for dropped questions in a suitable manner.

Irrespective of their marks in class 12 term 1 results, students will be able to appear for term 2 exams which will begin from April 26 onwards and continue till June 15. It will be held in the offline mode and will feature subjective type questions.

