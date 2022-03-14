CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Will Marks be Sent to School? How to Get Marksheet?

Live now
CBSE 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12 board exam results soon. If reports are to be believed then class 12 results will be out today. Board is yet to make any official announcement. In the case of the class 10 result declared on Saturday too the board had not made the announcement ahead of the Read More
Students can score up to a full 100 per cent marks. In class 10 as well many students have secured 100 per cent marks. In class 12 too it is likely that term 1’s highest marks reach 100 per cent.
April 26: Entrepreneurship
April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library
May 2: Hindi
May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,
May 6: Sociology
May 7: Chemistry
May 10: Food production, design
May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,
May 12: Marketing
May 13: English
May 17: Business Studies
May 18: Geography
May 19: Fashion studies
May 20: Physics
May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI
May 23: Accountancy
May 24: Political Science
May 25: Home science
May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care
May 27: Financial Markets, textile design
May 28: Economics
May 30: Biology
May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation
June 1: Banking, agriculture
June 2: Physical education
June 4: National Cadet Corps
June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture
June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics
June 9: Tourism, salesmanship
June 10: History
June 13: Informatics
June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core
June 15: Psychology
Students claim that the timing of CBSE 12th result is not right. The term 1 results are being announced ahead of the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin from April 26. Further, only a few days after the JEE Main – engineering entrance exam. Students have claimed that this would lead to high-stress levels in them and are demanding postponement of the exams. Many have even asked CBSE to declare term 1 results after term 2 exams to ensure term 2 exam preparations are not impacted by the term 1 results.
Students will also be able to access the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang app. While the results were expected to be released earlier, CBSE claims that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time. Hence, the delay in results.
The pass percentage of CBSE is on a rise since past three years, highest was in 2021 when students were promoted based on alternative assessment. The pass percentage is number of students appearing for exam and the percentage of students clearing it.
CBSE 12th Pass Percentatge in 2021 – 99.37% CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2022 – 88.78% CBSE 12th Pass Percentage in 2019 – 83.40%
Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE formulated an alternative assessment criteria to prepare the mark sheets of students. The board recorded an a high pass percentage rate at 99.37 per cent in class 12.
To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. However, no student will be marked as pass or fail this time.
The final result will be computed by calculating both term 1, term 2 marks, and internal assessment. CBSE is yet to share the exact weightage. It is likely that term 1 will have 50% ad term 2 and internal assessment will collectively have 50% weightage.
No student will be failed in term 1 board exams. All students who registered for boards will be allowed to take term 2 exams as well irrespective of their marks in term 1. Since no student will be held back or failed, one can assume the pass percentage to be 100% for term 1 results.
Like class 10, the class 12 results will also be available to schools before being released on the website. CBSE will send the theory marks to schools which will then add practical marks to the same and compute results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 12 term 1 board exams result by Monday – March 14. while there is no official announcement yet, reports claim that the marks could be available by late evening today.
This year, not only has the board announced that there will be two exams and two results for class 12 but also the result being declared is quite unique. Like class 10, the class 12 result is also likely to be sent to schools. Schools will then add the practical and theory marks and share the detailed list with students. There will not be any result on the official websites, in this case.
The final result consisting of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment scores combined will be released after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin on April 26. CBSE will issue a pass certificate, mark sheet only after the final result.
