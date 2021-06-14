CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Final Decision Today, Here's How Marks May be Calculated

The Central Board of secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the final criterion for assessing the class 12 students today evening. It is being speculated that class 10 and 11 marks as well as class 12 pre-board exams could be considered as mode of assessment. Earlier too several reports suggested that past three-year performance could be considered to assess students this year with class 12 pre-boards having maximum weightage.

Sources in the CBSE have informed news18.com that nothing has been finalised yet and the board is considering several options. Sources in Ministry of Education informed that the final decision will be taken today at about 4 pm. The result criterion once finalised will be revealed to the Supreme Court in the next hearing. The Court had expressed happiness on CBSE’s decision to cancel the class 12 exams.

The 12-member committee formed by the CBSE includes including Vipin Kumar, joint secretary of Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT, and UGC. It had earlier stated that the report for evaluation criteria will be submitted within 10 days.

While a final decision is yet to be announced, reports suggest that CBSE is considering announcing the results on the basis of marks obtained by students in the past three years, that is, marks in classes 11, 10, and 9. Apart from that, internal assessments and practical marks will also be calculated.

Class 12 practical exam marks submission date extended

The board extended the last date of submission of class 12 practical marks to June 28, in a circular released on June 8. It also stated that any pending internal exams will be held via online mode and upload marks on the link to be provided by CBSE.

It also added that for the conduct of practical exam, where external examiners are appointed by the board, he/she will decide the date of examination in consultation with internal examiners and take Viva Voce through online mode.

In subjects where external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment. The practical exams has to be conducted in the presence of the external examiner, internal examiner and the student and a screenshot has to be taken by the school “as proof of the test being conducted."

The internal examiner will share the date of examination with students well in advance and on the day of exam, he/she will share the link of online meeting with the external examiner and students. The conduct of assessment will be as per the norms given in the curriculum by the board.

While uploading marks on the link provided by the board, it will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks once uploaded will be allowed subsequently. Schools should strictly follow all the Covid-19 protocols while conducting school-based assessments.

Case in Supreme Court seeking CBSE class 12 exam cancellation

Advocate Mamata Sharma was fighting a case in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of the 12th board exams. Following the cancelation of the exam by the Centre, she demanded a uniform policy for class 12 students across India and a time-bound result announcement for CBSE class 12 students to ensure no further delay in college admissions.

Prior to that, the SC had asked the government to come up with ‘good reasons’ if it desires to hold the exams this year. Last year the board had canceled their board exams and gave marks on the basis of a special criteria.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who fighting the the case against Sharma, pointed out that last year the board exams were held for some papers. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing the case.

To Venugopal’s statement, the SC replied, “We don’t want to go into the nitty-gritty at this stage. You take the decision. Hope has been expressed by the petitioner that the policy adopted last year can be adopted this year too. If you are departing from that, you must have tangible reasons for it." adding that the decision should be taken depending on the current pandemic situation.

