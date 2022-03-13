CBSE 12th Result Date: Know Passing Marks, Past Year Pass Percentage

CBSE 12th result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the term 1 results of class 12 by tomorrow, March 14. Once released, the results will be available at official portals — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The theory marks will be sent to schools who will then add up the practical marks to compute results. The board has already released the class 10 results on March 12.

The students will not be given any physical mark sheet and will have to download the same from CBSE’s website. It was conducted in November and December last year. The exam featured 50 per cent of the syllabus consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

CBSE 12th Result: Passing Marks

To clear the exam, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13. However, no student will be marked as pass or fail this time.

CBSE 12th Result: Past Year Pass Percentage

Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE formulated an alternative assessment criteria to prepare the mark sheets of students. The board recorded an a high pass percentage rate at 99.37 per cent in class 12. In 2020, the pass percentage for CBSE class 12 was 88.78 which was 5.38 percentage points better than the result of 2019 when the overall passing percentage was 83.40 per cent.

CBSE 12th Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Class 12 Result’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details. Submit

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 12 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print or save a copy of the result for future use

Students will also be able to access the results via SMS, DigiLocker and Umang app. While the results were expected to be released earlier, CBSE claims that they had to conduct multiple level verification to rule out any cheating or overwriting which took more than expected time. Hence, the delay in results.

Meanwhile, the board has released the detailed datesheet of the term 2 exams which will begin from April 26 and continue till June 15. The exam will feature both long and short type questions. The final result will consist of the term 1 and 2 results along with internal and practical marks.

