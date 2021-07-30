CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DU Says Will Rationalize Cut-off as High Scores Expected in CBSE
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DU Says Will Rationalize Cut-off as High Scores Expected in CBSE

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE updates: CBSE 12th board exam results to be available at cbse.nic.in, cbsereuslts.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, Umang App

News18.com | July 30, 2021, 12:41 IST


Event Highlights

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Finally the wait of over 14 lakh students is over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its results today – July 31 at 2 pm. The mark sheets will be available to download at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to get their mark sheets from digilocker facility.

This is the first time that CBSE will declare results without holding any of the high-stake board exams. This year, class 12 results are computed based on the performance of students in class 12 internals, class 10 finals, and class 11 finals. After much debate, the formula was finalized by the board for this year and a new assessment formula has been created for the 2022 batch as well.

This year, the result is expected to be better than previous years. Last year over 1.5 lakh students had got 90% marks. This year, reports suggest many schools had given high marks but eventually CBSE asked the schools to moderate marks and rationalize the scores. Still, it is anticipated that the number of 90+ scorers will go high.

Jul 30, 2021 12:41 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How will marks be calculated?

The CBSE is calculating marks based on 30:40:30 formula. Now, what does it mean? For students, it means, 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks. From class 10 best of five scores will be calculated and added. Then 30% of the 80 marks will be taken from marks obtained by the student in that subject in class 11. The remaining 40% marks will be counted from class 12 practicals.

Jul 30, 2021 12:34 (IST)

Will rationalise cut-offs, say DU

Last year over 1.5 lakh students had got 90+ marks in CBSE and cut-off for almost all colleges had went up. For the University of Delhi the cut-offs were at 100% for many prestigious colleges. Anticipating this, DU in an official statement had already said that it will find a way to rationalise the cut-offs. Not just CBSE, most of the boards which have announced results have seen a rise in high scoring students.

Jul 30, 2021 12:32 (IST)

Its a meme fest!

Students respond to CBSE;'s meme with more memes. Its meme fest on Twitter ahead of the results. If you are too waiting for results then wait for 2 more hours as results will be activated at 2:30 pm.

Jul 30, 2021 12:24 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Would the number of 90+ scorers increase?

The number of students getting marks in 90s and above is expected to rise this year. Reports claim that several schools had given high marks to all their students. This year, as much as 60% of marks will be allotted by schools based on different parameters. The Board had issued notice for schools and asked them to rationalise their markings, however, it is still likely that a large number of kids will score over 90. In 2020, more than 1.5 lakh kids had obtained marks over 90%.

Jul 30, 2021 12:18 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to get Roll Number to Check Result

Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’

Step 4: Next, choose Class 10 or Class 12

Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name

Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number

Jul 30, 2021 12:14 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Get roll numbers via roll number finder

Since this year, the exams were cancelled the roll numbers were never distributed, however, students need their roll number to be able to get their results. Thus, CBSE has facilitated 'Roll Number Finder' to get roll numbers. Students can go to the official link and get results

Jul 30, 2021 12:08 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: Where to check

Apart from the official website, cbse.nic.in, the results will be available at several other websites and mobile apps, here's the link

-- cbse.nic.in
-- cbseresults.nic.in 
-- digilocker.gov.in
-- Umang App

Jul 30, 2021 12:00 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE asked parents to be 'minimum parent'

Asking parents to relax, CBSE used a meme with reference to a popular web series called family guy and said, "be a minimum parent"

Jul 30, 2021 11:54 (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to release its results today, Ending the wait of nearly 14 lakh students and their parents, the board said in a meme, "aakhir wo din aa hi gya" or the day has finally arrived. Indeed! replied students.

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DU Says Will Rationalize Cut-off as High Scores Expected in CBSE
CBSE 12th Result 2021 at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students will also get their CBSE results on UMANG app. To pass CBSE board exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. In 2020, as many as 88.78 per cent of 12 lakh students who enrolled for the boards had cleared the exams.

