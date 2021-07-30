CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DU Says Will Rationalize Cut-off as High Scores Expected in CBSE

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Finally the wait of over 14 lakh students is over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its results today – July 31 at 2 pm. The mark sheets will be available to download at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to get their mark sheets from digilocker facility.
This is the first time that CBSE will declare results without holding any of the high-stake board exams. This year, class 12 results are computed based on the performance of students in class 12 internals, class 10 finals, and class 11 finals. After much debate, the formula was finalized by the board for this year and a new assessment formula has been created for the 2022 batch as well.
This year, the result is expected to be better than previous years. Last year over 1.5 lakh students had got 90% marks. This year, reports suggest many schools had given high marks but eventually CBSE asked the schools to moderate marks and rationalize the scores. Still, it is anticipated that the number of 90+ scorers will go high.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: How will marks be calculated?
The CBSE is calculating marks based on 30:40:30 formula. Now, what does it mean? For students, it means, 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks. From class 10 best of five scores will be calculated and added. Then 30% of the 80 marks will be taken from marks obtained by the student in that subject in class 11. The remaining 40% marks will be counted from class 12 practicals.
Will rationalise cut-offs, say DU
Last year over 1.5 lakh students had got 90+ marks in CBSE and cut-off for almost all colleges had went up. For the University of Delhi the cut-offs were at 100% for many prestigious colleges. Anticipating this, DU in an official statement had already said that it will find a way to rationalise the cut-offs. Not just CBSE, most of the boards which have announced results have seen a rise in high scoring students.
Its a meme fest!
Students respond to CBSE;'s meme with more memes. Its meme fest on Twitter ahead of the results. If you are too waiting for results then wait for 2 more hours as results will be activated at 2:30 pm.
Literally me refreshing cbse website every 10 sec. #cbseresults pic.twitter.com/ipyGVwnAnn— Arun Singh (@arun_sng15) July 28, 2021
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Would the number of 90+ scorers increase?
The number of students getting marks in 90s and above is expected to rise this year. Reports claim that several schools had given high marks to all their students. This year, as much as 60% of marks will be allotted by schools based on different parameters. The Board had issued notice for schools and asked them to rationalise their markings, however, it is still likely that a large number of kids will score over 90. In 2020, more than 1.5 lakh kids had obtained marks over 90%.
CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to get Roll Number to Check Result
Step 1: Visit cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Scroll down the page and click on the link that reads, “Roll Number Finder”
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you have to click on the ‘Continue’
Step 4: Next, choose Class 10 or Class 12
Step 5: Key in your name, father’s name, school code/date of birth, and mother’s name
Step 6: Click on search data and access your class10 or class 12 roll number
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Get roll numbers via roll number finder
Since this year, the exams were cancelled the roll numbers were never distributed, however, students need their roll number to be able to get their results. Thus, CBSE has facilitated 'Roll Number Finder' to get roll numbers. Students can go to the official link and get results
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE asked parents to be 'minimum parent'
Asking parents to relax, CBSE used a meme with reference to a popular web series called family guy and said, "be a minimum parent"
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students will also get their CBSE results on UMANG app. To pass CBSE board exams, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. In 2020, as many as 88.78 per cent of 12 lakh students who enrolled for the boards had cleared the exams.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here