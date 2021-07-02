CBSE 12th Result: Schools Asked Not to Give Zero, Marks Submission by July 15

CBSE 12th Result: Several cases have come up where schools had given students zero marks or were confused on how to score a student. Such cases occurred when either a student was shifted to a different school, did not attend any exam or classes for various reasons. In such cases, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools not to give students a zero.

This year, since the board exams could not be held, the schools have been given the task of marking students. While the class 10 marks of students will be self-populated from their previous records with CBSE or other boards, for class 11 and 12 scored which constitutes 70 per cent of the total weightage, combined.

CBSE has asked schools to submit the marks obtained by students in class 11, class 12, and practicals by July 15. A portal has been set up by the board for this purpose.

The board has also released phone numbers that can resolve queries except for IT-related concerns. The numbers are as follows - 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 8311226590. For IT queries, schools can reach at 9811226591.

Over 14 lakh class 12 students will get their results this year by July 31. This is the first time that the result is being declared without conducting any exam. Board has asked schools to strictly comply with the deadlines. For students who are in the favour of holding exams or those who will not be satisfied with their scores, will have the option of appearing for exams in August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here