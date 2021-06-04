CBSE 12th Results 2021: Board Sets up Committee to Decide Result Criteria, Final Decision in 10 Days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has constituted a high-level committee to decide the formulae or criteria on which students will be given marks for their class 12. This year, the board has decided to cancel the class 12 final exams, however, the result criterion has not been decided yet.

The committee will submit its report within 10 days. Thus, students can expect to know the detailed criterion for the calculation of marks by June 14. The committee will shortly hold a meeting to decide on the criterion. It constitutes 12 members including Vipin Kumar, joint secretary of Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy. Nidhi Pandey, commissioner KVS, Udit Prakash Rai from the directorate of Education, two representatives from schools, representatives from NCERT, and UGC.

While announcing the cancelation of Class 12 exams, PM Modi had said that the board has been directed to calculate results in “well-defined objective criteria". Modi also added that the Class 12 results will be announced in “a time-bound manner". Ever since the exams have been canceled there are concerns regarding college admissions.

While there is yet to be a final decision on CBSE, CISCE result criterion, reports suggest that boards are considering announcing results on the basis of marks obtained by a student in the past three years. This means for class 12 students, apart from internals or practicals, marks in classes 11, 10, and 9 will also be calculated. The final decision, however, will be known in 10 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here