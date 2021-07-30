CBSE 12th Results 2021: KVs Get 100%, Take Over JNV to Become Best Performing School

Students from Kendriya Vidyalayas have broken all records. The government-run schools have got 100% results. JNVs and KVs have always been fighting neck to neck to be ranked as the best schools. This year, KV has got the slot, hands down. Not only has KV seen a 100% pass percentage for the first time but none other schools have achieved the feat.

The pass percentage of KVs is at 100% along with CTSAs. Both have jointly got top rank. JNV has missed the slot by a small margin as 99.94% of students from the school cleared the CBSE 12th board.

The government schools, in general, have outperformed themselves with as many as 99.72% of students from govt schools passing the exam. The pass percentage was at 94.94% last year.

Last year JNVs or Navodaya Vidyalyas recorded 98.70% pass percentage. KVs registered 98.62% pass percentage in 2020. In 2019, KVs were the top-ranking school with a pass percentage of 98.54% followed by JNVs at 96.62%.

Independent or private schools performed at 99.22% while govt aided got 99.48% pass percentage. Govt schools performing better than private in COVID year is a feat

Not just for KV but for all students the CBSE 12th results 2021 are happy ones. The pass percentage has reached the highest in recent times with 99.37%. More than 1.5 lakh students have scored 90+ and more than 70,000 students have scored 95+ marks.

Results for 65184 students is under process and will be declared around August 5. For those unhappy with their marks, written exams will be held from August 16 to 15.

